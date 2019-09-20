Peel pedestrian safety event brings awareness to young adults

As the summer months fade the sun rises later on in the morning and it begins to get darker earlier on at the end of the day. This impacts all road users, especially when it comes to visibility and being seen if you are walking to your destination, including school. While we just saw students returning to school last week, we wanted to include our older students who are attending post-secondary institutions such as Sheridan College, located near the Square One Shopping Centre and busy transportation hub in this Mississauga area.

On Friday, September 13, 2019, Peel Regional Police, partnered again with Oxford Properties, Sheridan College, Mississauga Transit, City of Mississauga and Go Transit to educate road users, including those walking in and around Sheridan College and Square One area, on how to be Road Safety Superheroes.

Pedestrians can be Road Safety Superheroes if they do the following:

• Be alert and pay attention to their surroundings;

• Ensure that it is safe to cross the road before crossing;

• Whenever possible use a crosswalk to cross the street.

• Walk without distractions by minimizing the use of their electronic devices

• In low light conditions, consider wearing reflective clothing or carry a lit flashlight so drivers can see them

Members of the public, drivers and pedestrians alike, are reminded that road safety is a shared responsibility. Drivers are being asked to give their full attention to driving safely and to obeying the rules of the road. Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable of road users. Pedestrians are reminded that they play the biggest role in ensuring their own safety; they need to be fully aware, at all times, of their own actions and the movement of vehicles in their vicinity. It is imperative that cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike be extra vigilant around school zones, intersections, crosswalks and public transit stops.

Peel Regional Police are encouraging all road users to be extra vigilant. Keep in mind that just because you have the right of way does not mean it is safe to utilize it. Peel Regional Police want all road users to have a safe enjoyable year. -CINEWS