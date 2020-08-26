Peel police appeal for witnesses in pedestrian fatality investigation

Peel Police Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau seek the public’s assistance in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in the City of Mississauga.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a 43-year-old man from Toronto crossed the intersection at Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West in the City of Mississauga. A vehicle was travelling southbound on Mavis Road when it collided with the pedestrian.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by paramedics to a trauma centre, he later succumbed to his injuries

This investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with any information, video surveillance, or dashcam footage in or around the intersection of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West between 10:40 p.m. and 11:00p.m. to please contact the Major Collision Bureau.

Anyone with information, is urged to contact investigators at the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.