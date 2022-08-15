COMMUNITY

Peel police arrest 24 people, dismantle organized crime group

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel police have arrested 24 people, which they say has resulted in the dismantling of an organized crime group responsible for violent criminal acts, tractor-trailer cargo thefts and other criminality in numerous jurisdictions throughout southern Ontario.

Police said the probe began earlier this year in Peel and the Greater Toronto Area.  It expanded with the assistance of Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP, the OPP, the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Peterborough Police Service, and Vancouver Police Service. 

A special project team was formed with the help of funding from the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO). As a result of the investigation, 54 charges were laid.

The suspects used violence, intimidation and financial reward to recruit members and commit criminal acts, according to police.

Search warrants to 14 premises were conducted at addresses associated with the suspects. Police recovered four firearms, 10 stolen vehicles valued at over $1.1 million, stolen heating and air-conditioning units valued in excess of $460,000 and illegal opioids valued in excess of $25,000 as part of the seizures.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

