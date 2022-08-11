COMMUNITY

Peel police ask for the public’s help in identifying Brampton realtor’s attackers

Peel police are asking the public to help them with identifying three people wanted in connection with the brutal attack on a Brampton realtor.

On Thursday, August 4, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 8:16 am that a man was being assaulted by three suspects in the driveway of a residence in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street. The victim was attacked just after he got into this vehicle by 3 suspects armed with a machete and an axe. The assault continued outside of the vehicle in the driveway until a witness intervened. The suspects fled the area prior to police arriving. The victim was transported to a trauma center where he is in non-life threatening condition, police said.

Media identified the victim as Jyoti Mann Singh, a prominent Brampton real estate agent.

Police investigators seek to identify the three individuals involved in this incident.

Suspect 1: Black clothing with black gloves, black baseball hat and wearing a surgical mask.

Suspect 2: Black clothing, black shoes with red laces, black gloves and wearing a surgical mask.

Suspect 3: Black sweater with hood up, grey track pants, black gloves and wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

