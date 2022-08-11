Peel police are asking the public to help them with identifying three people wanted in connection with the brutal attack on a Brampton realtor.

On Thursday, August 4, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 8:16 am that a man was being assaulted by three suspects in the driveway of a residence in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street. The victim was attacked just after he got into this vehicle by 3 suspects armed with a machete and an axe. The assault continued outside of the vehicle in the driveway until a witness intervened. The suspects fled the area prior to police arriving. The victim was transported to a trauma center where he is in non-life threatening condition, police said.

Media identified the victim as Jyoti Mann Singh, a prominent Brampton real estate agent.

Police investigators seek to identify the three individuals involved in this incident.

Suspect 1: Black clothing with black gloves, black baseball hat and wearing a surgical mask.

Suspect 2: Black clothing, black shoes with red laces, black gloves and wearing a surgical mask.

Suspect 3: Black sweater with hood up, grey track pants, black gloves and wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).