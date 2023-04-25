Regional Chair Nando Iannicca was elected Chair of the Peel Police Services Board last Friday. He replaces Ron Chatha who was suddenly removed from the position around two weeks ago. He had just begun his second term in January. Sumeeta Kohli who was elected as Vice-Chair at that time will continue her office.

No explanation has been given for Chatha’s removal.

Iannicca is the head of Regional Council and the Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Municipality of Peel. On December 8, 2022, he was re-appointed to serve as a Regional Council representative on the Regional Municipality of Peel Police Service Board for the 2022-2026 council term.

Chair Iannicca formerly held the position of Regional Councillor for Ward 7 in Mississauga. He served on numerous boards and committees during this time. He is also the recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award for 25 years of volunteer service on such agencies as the Trillium Hospital Foundation, Red Cross, Mississauga Symphony and the Mississauga Food Bank.

Meanwhile Brampton resident Len Carby was sworn in as the newest member of the Peel Police Services Board this Monday. Appointed by the Region of Peel, Carby will serve a four-year term.

Carby is a Financial Service Professional, IG Wealth Management with over a decade of financial planning experience with professionals and business owners.

He is a member of the Board of Governors and the Strategic Development Committee of the United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) and Co-Chaired the Anti-Racism Advisory Committee (ARAC) for the Peel Regional Police and Ontario Human Right Commission.