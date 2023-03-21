As a result of a three-month investigation in collaboration with border services, Peel police arrested numerous members of a prolific auto theft ring and have recovered 78 stolen vehicles worth over $10 million.

The more than three-month investigation named Project R&R involved numerous law enforcement agencies working in collaboration with border services officers and investigators from Canada Border Services Agency, as well as partners from the Port of Montreal and Équité Association. The operation led to the recovery of several stolen vehicles while many others were recovered within the Greater Toronto Area prior to being shipped overseas for resale.

“The results of Project R&R demonstrate that organized auto theft is a priority for Peel Regional Police. In addition to the nearly 2,400 stolen vehicles recovered in 2022, our officers have recovered over 500 vehicles in the first two months of this year.” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah. “Canada has become a source for organized auto crime. The dedication of our officers as seen here today, combined with increased collaboration, enhanced enforcement and greater awareness will continue to make an impact in combatting auto theft.”

Project R&R was initiated after a trend was identified related to the theft of vehicles, including Range Rovers, within the Region of Peel and the Greater Toronto Area. It is alleged that the group targeted specific vehicles at various locations including Pearson International Airport. Methods of theft included targeted underground parking garages and residential neighbourhoods at night while victims slept.

Investigators identified members of the group actively stealing vehicles and then identified shipping and loading locations. The stolen vehicles were loaded and secured within containers and transported by truck or train to the Port of Montreal to be exported overseas. Over 25 containers were intercepted and held at various locations and ports including Brampton, Montreal, Germany, and Spain. Many stolen vehicles were destined for the United Arab Emirates.

In late December 2022, members of the investigative team executed seven search warrants across the Region of Peel. Four men –Altayeb Brafcany (29) and Imad Assi (29) from Mississauga, Mustafa Khatabeh (44) from North York and Michael Zureiqat (48) from Aurora — face a total of 34 charges.

This investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter is asked to call investigators at 11 Division Auto Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext.1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.