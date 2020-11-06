Canindia News

Peel Police charge 21-year-old man for fatal collision in Mississauga

Region of Peel Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau have charged a 21-year-old man in relation to a fatal collision that occurred in Mississauga.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, just after 7:00 a.m., police were contacted to attend Mclaughlin Road and Highway 407 in the City of Mississauga for a two-vehicle collision

This collision, sadly claimed the life of three people and resulted in the injury of five others. The deceased victims, all residents of the City of Brampton, have been identifed as:

  • Parvinder Sadiorha, a 19-year-old woman
  • Sukhwinder Puni, 64-year-old woman
  • Baldev Puni, a 64-year-old man.

On November 3, 2020, Hapreet Ramgarhia, a 21-year-old man from the City of Brampton, was officially charged in relation to the collision. He was charged with three (3) counts of Careless Driving Causing Death and Four(4) counts of Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. He will make his first appearance at the Brampton Provincial Offences Court located at 5 Ray Lawson Boulevard on February 4. 2020.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

