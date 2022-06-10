Peel police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old Mississauga man with sexual assault, voyeurism and child pornography-related offences. They are encouraging further potential victims to come forward.

In April, officers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigated and arrested Sean Jackson in Mississauga for alleged offences related to child pornography. Further investigation revealed other alleged sexual assault and voyeurism offences during his time as a camp counsellor at ‘Camp Kennebec’ in Arden, Ontario.

‘Camp Kennebec’ is a summer camp specializing in youth, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Investigators have confirmed that Jackson was a camp counsellor and music instructor at ‘Camp Kennebec’ for 19 years, dating back to 2002. The campers may have known him as “Rocker Sean.”

Sean Jackson has also worked in Peel Region as an unregistered personal support worker for persons with varying abilities.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not yet contacted police and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone who feels they have information connected or related to this investigation should contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.