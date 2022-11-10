Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah has been given the province’s highest civilian honour.

He was among the 24 appointees to the Order of Ontario for 2021 announced on Monday. A formal ceremony will be held on November 21.

“Their service to our province is a reminder to all of us fortunate enough to call Ontario home, that the fabric of society is knit together by good deeds and the dedication of individuals,” Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell said in a media release. of Ontario in a media release. “May their accomplishments be an inspiration and example for many to follow.”

Duraiappah is the highest ranking South Asian police officer in Ontario and the first Sri-Lankan Canadian of his rank across North America.

He became Peel’s police chief in October 2019 after serving as deputy chief in Halton since 2015.

Duraiappah was given the honour because he has dedicated his life to strengthening relations between the police and Ontario’s diverse communities through volunteer work, diversity initiatives, policing innovations and outreach programs.

“On behalf of a grateful province, the Ontario government is proud to honour and congratulate the 2021 appointees to the Order of Ontario,” said Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford. “With their impressive achievements and outstanding contributions, these individuals represent the best of the best in our great province,” . Their dedication, drive and lifetime of service is an inspiration to everyone who aspires to build better communities and a stronger Ontario

So far 822 people have been appointed to the Order of Ontario since its establishment in 1986. Upon admission, members are invested with the Order’s insignia (a distinguishing mark or emblem worn to signify membership or achievement).

Appointments to the Order are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory council based on the merit of accomplishments of nominees put forward by the public.

The nomination deadline is March 31 each year.