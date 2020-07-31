Peel Police Investigates Double Shooting in Brampton

Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have been investigating a double shooting in Brampton, leaving a female dead and a male in critical condition.



On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, police were notified of a shooting at a residence in the area of Fairglen Avenue and Deerpark Crescent in the City of Brampton. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a 27-year-old male from Brampton and a 25-year-old female from Halton Hills suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the male was transported to a trauma centre where he remains in critical condition.

The male has been identified as Darnell Reid, and the female has been identified as Darian Hailey Henderson-Bellman. The victim and the accused had been in a relationship for approximately three years.



As a result of this investigation Darnell Reid is charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Fail to Comply with Release Order (X2).



Speaking of the incident Chief Duraiappah said, “This represents a tragic outcome for a young person who carried a bright future. I extend my sincerest condolences to the loved ones who have been left behind. In this incident, the sadness I feel for the victim and her family is mixed with frustration for a complete failure of our justice system to protect her. At the time of this incident, the accused was the subject of an interim judicial release stemming from a previous domestic violence incident between the accused and the victim. Since that charge, he had been arrested on four separate occasions for breaching terms of his release by being in contact with her. The family and police struggled to keep her safe.



“In May 2020, the accused was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm for an unrelated matter. After only six days in custody, this accused who regularly ignored his conditions of release, and continued to offend by possessing illegal firearms was released back into the community with a GPS monitoring device. This was despite clear concerns regarding his risk to the victim, the community and the potential to continue to re-offend.



“This resulted in another life being taken by a violent offender with another illegal firearm. This unacceptable failure is becoming entirely too familiar in our communities. Collectively we need to do better.”



Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.