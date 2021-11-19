Peel police officers investigating an alleged sexual assault incident at a clinic in Queen Street, Mississauga are concerned that there may be more victims.

According to a police report, the suspect sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman from Mississauga while employed as a registered massage therapist/acupuncturist at a clinic on Queen Street South in Mississauga.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further details are available at this time.

But officers from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are concerned that other individuals may also have been victimized at the clinic and are looking for assistance in identifying any witnesses or potential victims concerning similar sex assault incidents in Mississauga.

Anyone who may have been victimized in this manner previously or who may have information related to this investigation is being urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca