Peel police are alerting the public, as well as asking for their assistance, regarding a series of distraction-type thefts targeting the elderly.

Police say that since the end of March, there have been ten incidents reported throughout the region, all following a similar set of circumstances.

Outlining the modus operandi, police said, these thefts involve an elderly victim being approached by a vehicle while walking alone or doing yard work on their property. When approached, the parties in the vehicle engage the victim in conversation, usually asking for directions or claiming the victim or an item of clothing they are wearing reminds them of an acquaintance or relative. During the interaction, the parties remove items of valuable jewelry from the victim and often leave the victim with worthless items of costume jewelry in return. By the time the victim has realized what has happened, the vehicle and parties have left the area.

Police want residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to be mindful of this criminal ruse and contact them as soon as possible, if they have been a victim or see this occurring.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.