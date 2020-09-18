Peel Police lay 576 charges in July and August Project Noisemaker campaign

Peel Road Safety Services has completed their Project Noisemaker campaign. This project was designed to identify and reduce the number of motor vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems on the road of Peel Region, a media statement said.

Peel Regional Police conducted strict enforcement during the months of July and August. Vehicles with loud exhaust systems were stopped by members of the Road Safety Services who completed a full inspection of their vehicles. Charges laid in this campaign were primarily laid under the Improper Muffler and Unnecessary Noise statutes of the Highway Traffic Act. These charges include fines of $110, payable upon conviction.

As a result of the campaign, officer laid 576 provincial offence notes, 265 related to Improper Mufflers and 203 related to Excessive Noise.

During this campaign police also encouraged and educated vehicle owners to repair modified exhaust systems and avoid using devices such as factory-issued mechanisms to alter and increase the sound of their vehicles.

“Road safety remains one of our core policing functions. The community concern for these vehicles continues to be very apparent as we continue to receive feedback from the public complaining of loud vehicles during all hours of the day and night, across the region. Although the campaign has officially ended, our officers remain vigilant twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week and our officers will continue to target excessively loud vehicles,” Peel police said in a media statement.

“Speeding, aggressive driving, and impaired driving remain enforcement priorities for our officers. So much so, that we have created the #TakeThePledgePeel campaign which also focuses on those key issues. We encourage everyone to “Take The Pledge” and make our streets a safer place for everyone.”

Anyone with information concerning aggressive driving or illegal street racing activities can contact the police by calling 905-453-3311 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.