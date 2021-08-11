Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two wanted parties and identifying three outstanding suspects involved in an assault incident in Mississauga.

Police said that on Sunday, June 27, an incident occurred at the Westwood Mall located at 7205 Goreway Drive in Mississauga. Five parties exited a white dodge charger, armed themselves with cricket bats, pipes and baseball bats and assaulted three parties.

Police have identified two of the five suspects as Ayush Sharma a 24-year-old from Brampton and Harpreet Singh a 23-year-old also from Brampton.

A video of the assault has been posted on the Peel Police website.

Warrants in the First have been issued for both parties for assault with a weapon. Police are actively looking for both Sharma and Singh at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.