Peel police looking for man who skipped court date

Peel Regional Police have issued a wanted notice for a 27-year-old Ajay Aery, on the morning of August 4.

Police said that Ajay Aery is wanted on multiple charges, including failure to attend court to answer the charges of utter threats and other offences.

He is also facing breach of recognizance, fraudulently obtaining transportation and use of credit card charges.

Aery also uses the alias of JJ, Jay Kumar and AJ Kumar. He is described as five-foot-six in height and around 170 pounds in weight. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding Aery’s whereabouts can call Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3334.