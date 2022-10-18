A police constable employed with the Peel division for two years is facing charges for a robbery that took place in Brampton earlier this year.

Peel police say the charges stem from an off-duty incident that occurred on January 29 within the area of Queen Mary Drive and Sandalwood Parkway.

Constable Sukhdev Sangha has been charged with one count of robbery and was suspended with pay, as per the Ontario Police Services Act provisions. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on December 12.

The charges were laid by the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau after an extensive investigation, according to a police media statement.

Two Brampton men and a Markham woman were also previously charged with one count of robbery each in connection with the same incident.

The charges for Karanveer Sangha, Sukhdeep Kandola and Jasmeen Bassi are currently before the court, police said.

Investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau are appealing for any witnesses who may have information relating to this offence to contact them at 905-453-3311 Ext. 6050. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/ .