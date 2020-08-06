Peel Police pause school officer program

Honestly speaking, most students and parents would agree that a police officer on school property made things safer. Officers at a school not only deter bullying, fights and other anti-social behaviour but also a gunman who may be out to cause harm to students. Taking them out of the equation comes at its own risks.
Jeevan, Mississauga
