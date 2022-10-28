COMMUNITY

Peel police seize narcotics worth over $25 million in large international drug bust

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel Regional Police (PRP) seized illegal narcotics worth over $25 million after a 11-month-long investigation involving an intricate international drug trafficking enterprise. The Project Zucaritas seizure – 182 kilograms of methamphetamine, 166 kilograms of cocaine and 38 kilograms of ketamine – is PRP’s largest drug haul to date.

“Guns, gangs and drugs are of the highest priority for our service. With funding from the C.I.S.O. and collaborations with the enforcement community, our investigators have made a significant impact to organized crime in our Region,” said Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah. “I would like to thank our investigators and partners for their incredible work on Project Zucaritas. Their efforts have prevented significant amounts of dangerous narcotics from reaching our community.”

In November 2021, Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau (SEB) identified persons of interest related to the illegal distribution of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area. Subsequent investigation identified a complex drug trafficking enterprise that spanned international borders. 

Police investigation revealed that members of this group used commercial trucking businesses to transport drugs from the United States directly to the Region of Peel and surrounding areas of the Greater Toronto Area.

The 11-month investigation identified several group members at various levels of the organization. Khalilullah Amin (46) from Caledon, Jaspreet Singh (28) from Brampton, Wray Ip (27) from Richmond Hill, Ravinder Boparai (27) from Mississauga and Gurdeep Gakhal (38) from Caledon have been arrested in connection with the case. 

Investigators also identified two transfer hubs allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit drugs – North King Logistics, a commercial trucking company located at 50 Steeles Ave. in Milton and Friend Furniture, a business located at 2835 Argentia Rd. in Mississauga.

To disrupt and dismantle this group, SEB liaised with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (H.S.I.) in Detroit and Chicago, and Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) in Buffalo.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SEB at 905-453-2121 ext. 3515.Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

