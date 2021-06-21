On account of a delay in the delivery of Pfizer vaccines, all clinics in Peel Region will move to offer Moderna for all appointments booked by individuals 18+, through at least Thursday, June 24. Those aged 12-17 remain exempt from this change and will be vaccinated with remaining doses of Pfizer, Peel Public Health spokesperson Ashleigh Hawkins said in a media statement.

“Mixing doses is not a new practice – the National Advisory Committee for Immunization (NACI), the Canadian agency that oversees all vaccines and their use, says that the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. These clear recommendations provide us flexibility to quickly achieve broad and needed second-dose coverage with significant supplies of Moderna being received alongside Pfizer’s upcoming shipment delay and anticipated delivery reductions in early July,” the statement added.

“This Pfizer shipment delay provides us an opportunity to remind our community of the clear science around interchangeability,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health. “Our community Mass Vaccination Program has again built out to full capacity to quickly achieve broad two-dose coverage in Peel. Subject to provincial allocation, we will continue to use all available supplies of approved vaccine to keep our reopening on track. I urge all residents to access two-dose protection in any approved combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.”