The Region of Peel has launched a COVID-19 vaccine stand-by list to ensure that any excess doses at its public health clinics are used up at the end of the day.

The list will only hold 300 names each week. Once this number is reached, a message in the sign-up form will notify people that no more names can be added to the list.

“Vaccination doses taken from storage are closely matched to appointments for the day. At the end of each day, there may be a few doses of the vaccine left at clinics due to no-shows or cancellations,” Health Services spokesperson Trish Krale said in a statement. “The purpose of the list is to ensure that no dose is wasted.”

The vaccine stand-by list is for individuals who:

Have not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses will not be given to people on the stand-by list.

Are currently eligible to receive the vaccine and live in Mississauga, Brampton or Caledon.

Are able to get to a Peel Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic within 15-30 minutes once they are contacted.

Signing up to the list does not guarantee that you will be called for a stand-by appointment, the statement said. Individuals who have signed up “may be called” if excess doses of vaccine become available. So, the Region is advising eligible residents to still book an appointment at various clinics across Peel.

People on the list will be randomly selected based on how many doses need to be used at the end of the day at each clinic, the statement from Krale added. The list will be cleared every Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Individuals have the option of signing up every week. People who arrive without receiving a phone call will not be vaccinated.

More information about the list and a registration form are available peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/stand-by.asp