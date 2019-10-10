Peel Region supports single-use plastics strategy

Peel Region’s Waste Management strategic advisory committee announced it wholeheartedly supports a province-wide single-use plastic strategy and discussion.

How to arrive at that result will include the province, the Retail Council of Canada as well as other stakeholders.

Single-use plastics include; grocery bags, disposable cutlery, plates and straws.

The announcement came soon after the Retail Council of Canada sent an open letter to Minister Jeff Yurek, Minister of The Environment, Conservation and Parks calling for a “harmonized approach to single-use plastics.”

It is widely accepted that single-use plastics not only create a little issue, it is also terribly hard to process in waste facilities.

According to estimates, up to 10,000 tonnes of plastic garbage enter the Great Lakes each year from the surrounding region and 80 per cent of the garbage collected from Great Lake shore cleanups is plastic. -CINEWS