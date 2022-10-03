The Region of Peel is collecting single-use and rechargeable batteries at the curb from October 17 to 28.

Curbside battery collection takes place in Peel each spring and fall, providing Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon residents with a convenient way to safely dispose of their batteries and keep them out of landfill.

Residents should check their waste collection calendar online at peelregion.ca/waste to find their battery collection day.

The region also has some guidelines for battery collection.

The used single-use and rechargeable batteries should be collected in a transparent, sealed bag and placed on top of their closed green bin on the designated day. Those who don’t have a green bin, may place the battery bag besides their recycling bags. The ends of rechargeable and 9V batteries must be taped before disposal, the region said in a statement.

Also, car batteries and sealed lead acid batteries are not accepted at the curb. They can be disposed of, free of charge, at any Peel Community Recycling Centre.

Those who live in an apartment or condominium, should check with their building property manager on how to dispose of batteries safely.