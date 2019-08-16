Peel Regional Police arrest 3 for debit card fraud in taxis

Investigators from Ontario’s Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged three men in relation to debit card fraud in taxis.

Police said officers have investigated several cases of debit card fraud targeting taxi riders in the GTA. The victims reported providing their debit card for payment, which was then switched with a previously compromised and maxed out debit card from the same bank belonging to another victim.

The victims only realized their card was switched and belonged to someone else once they exited the taxi. All taxis involved in the incidents were flagged down and not dispatched, police said.

On Friday, August 9, Mohsin Chaudhary, a 24-year-old man, was charged with six counts of fraud under $5,000, seven counts of possess credit card data and seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Muhammad Khan, a 20-year-old man, was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Shais Ejaz, a 22-year-old man, was charged with fraud under $5,000. All three men will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to answer to the charges.

Debit card fraud is now more prevalent in the GTA than in previous years. In January this year, six people faced a total of 262 charges in connection with an alleged taxi fare scam in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, the alleged scam targeted customers taking cabs in the evening and early in the morning in the GTA.

Investigators suggest that users of taxi cabs always keep their debit card in their possession and note down the taxi number and company.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca. -CINEWS

—