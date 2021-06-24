Peel Public Health has launched a campaign to build vaccine confidence in the region comprising of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

Dubbed “Real Peel, Real Voices”, the campaign that shares relatable stories from diverse Peel residents and local community leaders about their vaccination journey.

The campaign complements ongoing work with community partners to reduce vaccination barriers for Peel residents who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, officials said. It also aims to encourage those who may be undecided about receiving COVID-19 vaccination or are delaying their first or second dose.’

“The Real Peel, Real Voices campaign is a community-focused approach to continue building vaccine confidence through voices that represent Peel’s diversity of languages, ethnicities and religions. The stories highlight and honour the real challenges that people have faced in dealing with the pandemic as well as the hope that vaccination brings,” said Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh.

Although vaccination rates have been fairly high, the region is looking to encourage those who might be hesitant to get innoculated. Officials feel vaccinated residents can play a important role in reducing vaccine hesitancy.

“By mirroring the community, vaccination too becomes relatable. We hope that these real vaccination stories remind all our residents of the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine, Dr. Loh added. “This campaign complements the work that we continue to do with our partners, including the community agencies involved in the High Priority Community Strategy and many others who have devoted time and effort to fighting this pandemic.”

The community driven campaign honours residents’ unique perspectives on their COVID-19 experience and expresses their strength and commitment to keeping their family and community safe. Residents have shared their vaccination journey with the hope of getting back to the people and things they love.

Real Peel, Real Voices is supported by a fulsome communications campaign including social and ethnic media. The vaccine campaign also includes an online webpage to showcase these community stories.

“This campaign highlights the power of what a community can do when we all come together,” said Peel’s Chief Administrative Officer Janice Baker. “Residents in the Region of Peel have stepped up in incredible ways during this pandemic. By working together, and getting vaccinated, we are finding our way through to the other side. These stories showcase the incredible strength, power and resilience of our diverse community, and I could not be more proud.”