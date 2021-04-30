Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit have charged a 39 year-old man in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

In April 2021, investigators received information that in June 2009, a teacher’s assistant from a Toronto area high school, allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old victim within the Region of Peel, police said.

On April 28, 2021, investigators arrested Jeffrey Gallo, a 39-year-old man from Mississauga and charged him with Sexual Exploitation. He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 5, 2021.

Jeffrey Gallo currently works as an elementary school teacher in Mississauga for the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

Anyone with information in relation to this or any other similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.