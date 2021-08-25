Peel Public Health (PPH) will publicly disclose the location of large events believed to have been the source of multiple COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region’s Medical Officer of Health made the announcement during a briefing at Brampton City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Starting this week, PPH will disclose the location of any events attended by more than 100 people where two or more cases of COVID-19 could have been contracted, said Loh.

Venues will also be required to provide a full list of event attendees to PPH within 24 hours of an outbreak being declared to assist with contract tracing efforts.

Loh said the new policies are in response to a “significant rise in large COVID exposures at social gatherings like weddings, funerals, sporting events, and other organized events”

COVID-19 case counts have been on the rise across Ontario amid a Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic. About 16 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Peel over the last week were traced back to social gatherings. The increase in transmission has been particularly pronounced in Brampton with rates topping four per cent. Loh said that Brampton’s test positivity rate over the last week stood at 4.1 per cent.