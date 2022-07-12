Peel’s Affordable Rental Incentives Program (PARIP), designed to support the development sector in building more rental housing for middle and low-income households in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, has now become an annual feature. Endorsed as a permanent program by council last week, it will launch in fall this year.

Previously known as the Affordable Housing Incentives Pilot Program, it was tested successfully as a pilot last year. Through the program, $7.48 million was awarded to three applicants to build 130 middle and low-income rental units.

Any private and/or non-profit developer building affordable rental for middle and low-income households in Peel may apply to this program. PARIP applications will be scored on a variety of factors including length and depth of affordability, status within the development approvals process, and suite mix of the affordable housing units. Successful applicants will receive funding for the affordable units.

Peel spokesperson Stewart Lazarus said, “$2.5 million in capital grant funding will be available in 2022, with a new round of funding anticipated for 2023.”

Interested applicants can subscribe for updates to the program by emailing affordablehousingdevelopment@peelregion.ca.

Regional Council approved the Pilot Program on July 9, 2020, following the Housing Strategy and Peel Housing and Homelessness Plan (PHHP) identifying a need for more affordable housing for both middle and low-income households.