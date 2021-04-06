Today the Region of Peel opened its newest COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Brampton at the Chris Gibson Recreation Centre at 125 McLaughlin Road in Brampton bringing the number of community clinics in the region to seven.

Residents can find more information and book appointments at all vaccination locations in Peel at www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/. Appointment availability will be updated as vaccine supply becomes available at each clinic location.

Currently, residents who are in priority populations groups, Indigenous adults, and adults over 60 years of age can book at all Peel clinics.

Additionally, residents can book appointments at Trillium Health Partners vaccine clinics or William Osler Health System vaccine clinics.

Select pharmacies in Peel are also offering AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to see which pharmacies in Peel are providing the vaccine. Additional pharmacies will continue to join and increase access points for vaccine across the province.

In February 2021, the first community clinics were launched at 7120 Hurontario Street in Mississauga and 10 Peel Centre Drive in Brampton for healthcare workers. With the lessons learned from these clinics, three additional community clinics in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga were launched in February and April 2021.