Peel Region’s residential rat control subsidy is ending, apply before Feb 29

Brampton (Feb 15) – Peel Region’s rat control subsidy pilot for residential properties is ending and will not be offered after February 29.

The program aimed to help residents pay for improving rat issues on the ‘exterior’ of their residential properties.

The subsidy does not cover any other pest control services or rat control items such as rat traps or baits bought from retail stores.

As per the region’s guidelines, residents can apply for the subsidy if they meet all of the following requirements:

Their exterior property is free from contributing factors such as garbage piles, overgrown vegetation, pet waste, bird feeders, compost piles.

They have used a Peel Region approved pest control vendor for rat control services for the exterior of their residential property.

They have a rat control service invoice (from a Peel Region approved pest control vendor) dated between March 22, 2021 and February 29, 2024.

Their property is in the Peel Region (Brampton, Caledon, or Mississauga).

Their property is a free-hold single-family residential, detached, semi-detached, duplex, or triplex residential home.

They are the registered owner or occupant of the residential property identified in the application.

They will allow a Regional representative to visit the exterior of your property to verify information on the application.

Businesses, apartments, and apartment-style condominiums are not eligible for this program.

For details about the terms and conditions of the subsidy and how to apply, visit the rat control program page on the Peel Region website.