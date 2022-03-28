From April 11 to April 22, residents of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon can put their single-use and rechargeable batteries out for collection on the designated waste collection day. The schedule is available online at peelregion.ca/waste.

Residents should collect used single-use and rechargeable batteries in a transparent, sealed bag and place it on top of their closed organics (green) bin on the designated battery collection day. Those who don’t have a green bin, can place the bag of batteries beside their recycling bags.

Sealed lead acid and car batteries are not accepted at the curb.

These and other types of batteries are accepted free of charge at any Peel Community Recycling Centre, year-round, for safe disposal.

Those living in an apartment or condominium, should check with their building property manager on how to dispose of batteries safely.

Free curbside battery collection happens in Peel each spring and fall, providing residents with a convenient way to dispose of their batteries safely.

Batteries should never be placed in garbage or recycling bins.

Batteries mixed in with recycling can cause a fire hazard at the recycling facility. Batteries also contaminate other recyclables which must then be sent to landfill.

Peel Region has collected over 140,000 kgs of batteries since the start of the program in 2016.