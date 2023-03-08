SPORTSFOOTBALL

Pekerman parts ways with Venezuela

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Argentine manager Jose Pekerman has ended his spell as head coach of Venezuela’s national team, according to widespread media reports.

The 73-year-old’s departure was prompted by a series of unresolved differences with the Venezuelan Football Federation, reports Xinhua.

Pekerman took charge of the Vinotinto in November 2021 following the exit of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

The former Colombia national team manager led the Vinotinto to four wins, four draws, and two losses.

Venezuela, who have never played in a World Cup finals, had hoped that Pekerman would help the team qualify for the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece tournament in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The South American zone World Cup qualifying tournament is due to begin in September.

20230308-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC register 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC

    Pele ‘in very good health’ despite hospital stay

    La Liga: Advantage Real as Atletico, Barca draw

    Champions League: ‘Lucky’ Villarreal stun Juventus to reach quarters