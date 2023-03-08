Veteran Argentine manager Jose Pekerman has ended his spell as head coach of Venezuela’s national team, according to widespread media reports.

The 73-year-old’s departure was prompted by a series of unresolved differences with the Venezuelan Football Federation, reports Xinhua.

Pekerman took charge of the Vinotinto in November 2021 following the exit of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

The former Colombia national team manager led the Vinotinto to four wins, four draws, and two losses.

Venezuela, who have never played in a World Cup finals, had hoped that Pekerman would help the team qualify for the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece tournament in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The South American zone World Cup qualifying tournament is due to begin in September.

