Brazil football legend Pele was on Wednesday admitted to hospital but his daughter, Kely Nascimento confirmed that there was “no emergency” involved.

The 82-year old was taken to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein after showing swelling throughout his body, a ESPN Brasil report said. However, his daughter Kely posted on Instagram that there was “no new dire prediction”.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment at the hospital.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.He is in the hospital regulating medication,” Nascimento said.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures,” she added.

The report further said that the legendary footballer was having cardiac issues and there are concerns that his chemotherapy treatment is not having the expected effect.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games, and the former striker is one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

