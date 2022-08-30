SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Pele ‘doing very well’ and grateful for support

NewsWire
0
0

Brazilian football legend Pele has moved to reassure fans that he is in good health as he continues his fight against cancer.

The 81-year-old posted a photo on social media in which he is seen smiling alongside his wife Marcia Aoki at their home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo.

“I’m sending this photo to you, just to say thank you,” he said in a message accompanying the image, reports Xinhua. “I am so grateful for having my wife with me, for the laughter, for the peace of my home, and for all your loving messages. I am doing very well and taking care of my health.”

The three-time World Cup winner has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy in Sao Paulo since having a tumour removed from his colon last September.

In February, he spent more than two weeks in hospital due to a urinary tract infection.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.

20220830-133601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: Lewandowski, Haaland get Bayern, Dortmund reunions

    Champions League: Real Madrid wait on Mendy ahead of return leg...

    AFC Asian Cup: Indian women’s team back to full training after...

    Lewandowski not allowed to leave this summer, says Kahn