SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Pele leaves hospital after cancer treatment

NewsWire
0
0

Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Thursday.

The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday to continue chemotherapy following the removal of a tumor from his colon last September.

“The patient is in a good and stable clinical condition,” Sao Paulo’s Israelita Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Brazilian football great Pele was readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment on Tuesday. The 81-year-old has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy in Sao Paulo since having a tumor removed from his colon last September, reports Xinhua.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals

20220422-151601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Real prez called Raul, Casillas “frauds” in leaked old audio recordings

    City maintain 10-point lead, United beat Newcastle 3-1

    Germany stunned by North Macedonia in WC qualifier