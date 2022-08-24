WORLD

Pelosi’s husband gets 5-day jail, probation for drink driving

NewsWire
0
0

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash he caused in the Napa County city of Yountville, and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation, according to authorities.

Paul Pelosi, 82, won’t serve any additional jail time after already serving two days and receiving conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga was quoted as saying by dpa news agency.

In lieu of serving the remaining day in jail, the court ordered that he complete the day through the court work programme, Pelosi’s attorney said. The court work program converts one day of jail into eight hours of community service.

Solga also dismissed a second charge against Pelosi for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent.

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche and collided with a 2014 Jeep driven by a 48-year-old in Napa County, the California Highway Patrol said in May. He was arrested and administered a blood test that showed 0.082 per cent blood alcohol content, the Napa County district attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

20220824-054004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi: Quad will bring peace and prosperity to Indo-Pacific, world

    Smartphones may help improve your memory skills

    Two cops guarding polio vaccine workers killed in Pakistan

    Finnish family leave reform enters into force, promotes equality