Civic bodies in Uttar Pradesh will impose a fine on improper disposal of water.

A penalty of up to Rs 2,000 will be levied on people for not segregating waste at home before giving them to sanitation workers. This will be implemented from March 4.

The move is part of the state government’s recently-launched campaign, ’10 Tak Door to Door’, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-Urban).

SBM-Urban state mission director Neha Sharma has issued necessary instructions for mandatory implementation of the rule, to all municipal commissioners and executive officers. The quantum of the penalty has been fixed from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000.

She said, “The ’10 Tak Door to Door’ campaign is in effect from February 1 to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection and segregation of waste across the state.

There are three phases of this campaign. The first was to request residents to segregate their waste; the second was their approval and awareness, which will end on March 3. In the last phase, action will be taken against those who do not segregate their waste.”

She made it clear that all gated colonies and resident welfare associations have been involved in the awareness campaign, and all competent officers and employees of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats would be conducting regular inspection of households from March 4 to March 31 to ensure compliance with the newly-laid rules.

