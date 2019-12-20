Pendency of vigilance cases dipped in 2019

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The pendency of vigilance cases has declined from an average of 3,000 in the last three years to 876 in 2019. Of this, 683 pertain to December 2019.

This was shared by Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, presently officiating as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), with Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, here on Monday.

“A large number of old pending cases of over 5-10 years were reviewed and most of them were disposed, thereby reducing the pendency from 1,500 cases of the last three years to 950 at the end of December 2019,” Kumar apprised the Minister.

The CVC also gave an update about the functioning of the advisory board on banking frauds, which was set up in August 2019. The board aims to address bank officials’ fears and insulate honest decisions from investigation.

The recent achievements of the Vigilance Commission included launch of a robust online reporting mechanism for the Chief Vigilance Officers of ministries, departments and organisations under the CVC.

The new mechanism has enabled a focused and timely review of vigilance and anti-corruption cases in various wings and departments of the central government, it said.

–IANS

rak/pcj