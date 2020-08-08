Pending India-Bangladesh issues will be resolved: Momen

Dhaka, Aug 8 (IANS) Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Saturday said that India and Bangladesh have resolved major bilateral issues, achieved progress on water sharing and will soon also resolve the other pending issues.

“There are some issues. We will resolve those. Keep faith in us,” he said.

The Minister said that Bangladesh’s relations with India and China should not be compared.

“Bangladesh’s relations with India are rock solid and historic, while Bangladesh has economic ties with China. We must not compare,” he said.

Momen made the remarks after visiting the Mujibnagar Muktijoddha Memorial Complex.

Bangladesh is focusing on its own development, said Momen, adding that both India and China are major partners and Bangladesh wants more trade benefits from India.

Asked about trials of a coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh, the Foreign Minister said many countries like India and Pakistan have gone in for collaboration.

He said a Chinese company is developing a relationship with ICDDR, which is an institution of 28 countries.

He said the government has contributed to the European Union so that Bangladesh gets a vaccine smoothly.

Momen added that vaccines should not be distributed in an indiscriminate manner and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that it needs to be ensured that no one is left out.

–IANS

sumi/sdr/bg