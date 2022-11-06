Increasing instances of mob violence targeting a particular individual or group emphasise the dire need for stricter rules even as clinical psychologists attribute them to underlying factors like collective justice, moral policing and the confidence of getting away with crime.

For example, in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a fight over bursting firecrackers on Diwali between two communities assumed the shape of communal clashes. The mob torched public vehicles, pelted stones at each other and some of them snapped electricity wires to prevent themselves from being identified via CCTV footage. However, no severe injuries were reported.

According to Ruchi Sharma, clinical psychologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, “Mob violence and mass anger are usually based on the concept of ‘collective justice’ and idea of impunity – that people can commit crime and get away with it without any facing any dire consequences.”

A person’s personality and circumstances greatly contribute to being a part of such mobs. Often, people showing tendencies of sadistic behaviour and masochism, anger issues, displaced anger from other situations and internalised anger, would be driven to be part of such mobs, she said.

“The lure to defy authorities and substance abuse might also encourage someone to engage in such behaviour. Moral policing and holding themselves morally responsible for removing society’s ‘wrong doers’ – such views are often noted in these instigators and perpetrators,” Sharma added.

Recently on October 14 at Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram, a mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque and assaulted people offering prayers inside.

However, the village sarpanch along with district administration and local police, including the SHO of Bilaspur, held a meeting with both communities and assured peace and harmony among the villagers in the future.

In a similar incident on September 2021 in Uttar Pardesh’s Baghpat, a 50-year-old farmer, Dawood Tyagi, was sitting outside his house with his family members when about 20 bike-borne men carrying lathis and kattas (country-made handguns) entered the area.

They attacked Tyagi and beat him severely. A critically wounded Tyagi later succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. After Tyagi’s murder, fear gripped the community.

In another instance of brutality in 2019, a 26-year-old woman’s charred body was found under a bridge in Hyderabad, 30 km from a toll booth from where she was abducted.

The police solved the case within 24 hours and arrested four accused men who were later sent to 14-day police custody by a local court. The four men had allegedly gang-raped the woman, who was a veterinary doctor.

The incident sparked outrage across the country and a demand for “quick justice” spread. After seven days, it was learnt that all the four accused men were killed in police custody.

The cops said they had taken them out for a reconstruction of the crime scene when two of the accused snatched guns from the policemen and attacked the cops. In retaliation, the police shot them dead.

The police were accused by some of extrajudicial execution, while thousands of people celebrated the deaths of the accused.

Psychologist Jyoti Kapoor said that stress, financial issues, abuse, poor social or family situations, and overwhelming requirements of one’s time and energy can all contribute to the formation of anger.

“As with disorders such as alcoholism, anger issues may be more relevant in individuals who are raised by parents with the same disorder. Normally, when we get angry, we show a natural tendency to get closer to what makes us angry and try to eliminate them. Like any stimulant, it has addictive properties,” said Kapoor.

However, simple relaxation tools such as deep breathing and relaxing can help calm down angry feelings. There are books and courses that teach relaxation techniques, and once the techniques are learnt, one can call upon them in any situation, she added.

Psychological state of people also plays a major role in heinous crimes. After the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape case in 2012, what came as a shocker was that the accused were “remorseless” for their brutality.

It took eight years to hang the culprits for the heinous crime. Such delays make people go restive, while in the Hyderabad gang-rape case, there was no fair trial.

It will be safe to say that there definitely exists a great amount of frustration, anger outbursts, and expression of anger around us these days, said Nishtha Narula, lead counselling psychologist at the Fortis National Mental Health Programme.

“When it comes to group or mass anger, I feel the group itself plays a huge part because it feels like one entity to its members,” she said.

Training to be assertive, social and communication skills training, and empathy would be some life skills that would really help in prevention of anger, she added.

Another way out is to train people in psychological first-aid. Being first responders in situations where somebody is dealing with psychological difficulties is important.

Moreover, encouraging help-seeking behaviour to promote hope and positivity among those who struggle with anger issues and connecting them with mental health professionals for treatment will also help, said Narula.

“It’s very important to talk about anger management and make people aware of the reasons as to why group anger can take place,” she added.

