BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Pentagon awards $9 bn Cloud project to Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle

NewsWire
0
0

Ending the bitter Cloud war, the Pentagon has awarded its multi-billion dollar Cloud-computing contract to all the major players — Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle – that can reach up to $9 billion in total till 2028.

The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) will allow mission owners to acquire authorised commercial cloud offerings directly from the Cloud Service Providers contract awardees.

“No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge,” Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

After witnessing a bitter war over the $10 billion JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) Cloud computing contract, the Pentagon last year announced a new cloud initiative that replaced the ill-fated JEDI contract.

The Pentagon had to cancel the $10 billion JEDI contract that was given to Microsoft in 2019, leaving the favourite Amazon out of the race during the Donald Trump administration.

All Cloud giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle were invited to bid for the JWCC Cloud contract.

“The government anticipates awarding two contracts — one to Amazon Web Services AWS) and one to Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) — but intends to award to all Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) that demonstrate the capability to meet DoD’s requirements,” the Pentagon had said in a statement in November last year.

The JEDI contract was meant to modernise the Pentagon’s IT operations for services rendered over 10 years. After Microsoft was awarded the decade-long contract in October 2019, AWS had filed a bid protest directly to DoD, challenging the decision.

Amazon believed that the re-evaluation process was highly flawed, and subject to undue pressure from the former US President Donald Trump.

20221208-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India set for accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment: Dell Technologies

    Sensex scales new high; IT, oil & gas stocks rise

    NIIT acquires US-based St. Charles Consulting Group for $23.4 mn

    Indian auto ancillaries moving towards EVs, green manufacturing