WORLD

Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission

NewsWire
0
0

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in an accident during a routine training mission in the state of Kentucky.

“My heart goes out to the families of these servicemembers and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division,” Austin said in a statement late Thursday.

Two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, late Wednesday night, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The crew members were flying the helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

20230331-102402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung logs record chip market share, Intel at distant second

    1,486 caught drunk driving in S.Korea in 4 days

    India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar signs with Brisbane Heat for upcoming WBBL...

    Villarreal quickly name Setien as new head coach