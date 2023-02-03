WORLD

Pentagon detects suspected Chinese spy balloon over US

NewsWire
0
0

The Pentagon has detected and is tracking a high altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental US right now.

The Pentagon has been tracking the balloon for several days as it made its way over the northern US, media reports quoted Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder as saying.

The US government is “confident” that the surveillance balloon belongs to China, Fox news reported, citing a senior defence official.

Officials were considering bringing the balloon down with military assets, but decided against doing so because of the risks associated, he added.

The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Ryder said during a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

20230203-054002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German Chancellor to be questioned in tax fraud inquiry

    China renews alert for high temperatures

    Russia’s defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500

    German far-right coup-plotters wanted to execute Chancellor Olaf Scholz