WORLD

Pentagon’s interest in biolabs requires clarification: Lavrov

By NewsWire
0
0

The Pentagon’s interest in biological laboratories in the former Soviet republics requires clarification, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

“US biological laboratories are all over the world and we are most concerned about the presence of these laboratories and the continued creation of new ones in the former Soviet republics,” Lavrov added on Wednesday during a meeting with students and teachers of Russia’s MGIMO University.

“The fact that the Pentagon expressed interest in the former Soviet laboratories, with the aim of modernising them and creating new facilities, needs to be clarified,” he said.

During a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has found that US-funded biological laboratories conducted research with dangerous viruses, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian side has repeatedly urged Washington to explain the purpose of these facilities to the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised “the unacceptable nature of the military-biological activities of the US in Ukraine.”

20220324-023606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Women’s World Cup: Smriti shares ‘Player of the Match’ award with...

Police across US brace for ‘violent summer’

US SC dismisses lawsuit by Republican-led states, upholds Obamacare

Kazakh Prez vows ‘tough’ response as situation ‘extremely tense’