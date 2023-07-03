Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Monday that during the BJP’s era in MCD, Delhiites were hesitant to pay taxes due to concerns about potential misappropriation. However, since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in MCD, more people have willingly started paying taxes.

Delhi’s Mayor, Dr. Shelly Oberoi, announced that MCD has collected a higher amount of tax compared to previous years.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, MCD collected Rs 1,113 crore in property tax, significantly surpassing the amounts from previous years.

According to Oberoi, the number of taxpayers this year is 7.17 lakh. She attributed the increase to the trust instilled by the Kejriwal Governance Model in MCD, which has encouraged more people to pay taxes.

Oberoi expressed her confidence that the funds contributed by the taxpayers will be utilized honestly for the development of the people.

Kejriwal echoed this sentiment, asserting that people now trust the AAP government and are willingly paying their taxes.

He claimed that during the BJP’s rule, people were skeptical about the safety of their tax payments.

However, under the present administration, which he believes to be honest, he is confident that every penny paid will be allocated for the people’s welfare and development.

