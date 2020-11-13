Canindia News

People are saying great things on social media: Rajkummar Rao elated with early reactions for Ludo

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the early response his new film Ludo has garnered upon releasing on OTT.

“I’m so happy to see the early reactions coming in and the fact that fans are liking the film and my work so much. Ludo is an extremely special film and working with Dada was magical and after all the hard work one puts in a film and gets so much love back, I don’t think I can ask for more,” the actor said.

“I’m really glad and would like to thank everyone who’s liking it and saying great things about the film and my character on social media and elsewhere,” he added.

Anurag Basu‘s film is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Rajkummar stars in his segment with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The two actors collaborate on screen for the first time.

The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

Diwali in fact is time for double delight for Rajkummar’s fans. His other release during the festive weekend is Hansal Mehta‘s Chhalaang.

He will next be seen in The White Tiger and Roohi Afzana. Both films are slated to release in 2021.

Rajkummar also has the remake of Chupke Chupke lined up, besides Badhaai Do lined up.

