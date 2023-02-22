INDIA

People became MP, MLA, and PM using voting rights given by Cong: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in an indirect reference to the BJP, slammed those who ask what has been done in 70 years. He said on Wednesday that the grand old party gave the voting rights to all citizens at the time when most of the nations did not have such provisions.

The Congress President asserted that it was Jawaharlal Nehru’s and B.R. Ambedkar’s thought to provide voting rights to everyone at the time when many nations did not have such provisions. “… People became MP, MLA, and PM using that power, and now (they) ask what Congress has done.”

Kharge made the remarks while addressing the plenary programme of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in Delhi.

“We are not duplicate but original, and we have build the nation but we do not say that only we have done it,” he said.

He said from Bhakra Nangal Dam, Hirakud, Damodar valley, AIIMS, ISRO, IIT, BHEL and others were build by the Congress. “Even Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru termed it as temple of modern India.”

