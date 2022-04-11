INDIA

People becoming judges by lobbying: Upendra Kushwaha

The President of JD-Us parliamentary board, Upendra Kushwaha, said on Monday that people are becoming judges in the country using their source and lobbying.

Addressing a gathering during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule here, Kushwaha said that selection of judges should be done through open competitive examination in the country.

“At present, people having ‘approach’ are become judges by taking help from influential persons. The selection of judges is currently taking place through the collegium system which needs to be changed. The Samata Parishad of our party is working on this issue to change the collegium system. We will organise events to campaign on this matter,” Kushwaha said.

“Poor people will not get the opportunity to become judges if such a collegium system exists in the country,” Kushwaha said.

