People blessed politics of development, Modi tweets after historic win in Gujarat

After the record win in the Gujarat Assembly election on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Gujarat and said the people of Gujarat blessed the politics of development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has created history by coming to power for the seventh consecutive time with a thumping majority in Gujarat. After the resulta were announced party workers could be seen dancing and singing in large numbers at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar and Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank the people of Gujarat. He tweeted, “To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say – each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party”.

“Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti”, expressed Modi on Twitter.

The BJP overcame anti-incumbency yet again after being in power for 27 years without losing an election since 1995. It had 99 seats in the outgoing House with a 49.1 per cent vote share, which are now set to cross 150.

