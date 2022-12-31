HEALTHWORLD

People dying from Covid 16 times higher in Japan than last year

NewsWire
0
0

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year, the media reported on Saturday.

According to the country’s national daily The Mainichi, this year’s numbers are on a different scale compared to the last. Japan is currently going through its eighth wave of the pandemic.

From December 23 to December 29 last year, daily deaths stood at: 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2, and 4 — for a weekly total of 10.

Deaths over the same week this year were: 315, 339, 306, 217, 271, 415 and 420 — for a total of 2,283, based on data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

“Taking a wider look at the most recent three-month period from October 1 to December 29, there were 744 deaths during that time frame last year. This year, the figure is 11,853,” the report mentioned.

Over the four-month period from August 31 to December 27 this year, people in their 80s represented 40.8 per cent of the deaths.

“Those in their 90s and above accounted for 34.7 per cent, and those in their 70s made up another 17 per cent. In total, people in these three age brackets accounted for 92.4 per cent of the fatalities,” the report mentioned.

Japan on Saturday reported 107,465 new coronavirus cases, down 41,319 from Friday. The number of Covid-related deaths reported nationwide was 292, down from an earlier record high of more than 400 this week.

Tokyo reported 11,189 new cases, down 3,336 from Friday, reports Japan Today.

20221231-154406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj announces financial package for kids orphaned by Covid

    UK PM warns of ‘Omicron tidal wave’, sets new booster target

    K’taka minister raps Mysuru admin over oxygen supply after hospital tragedy

    Covid: Himachal imposes statewide night curfew