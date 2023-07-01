With Friday (June 30) being the last day for linking PAN with Aadhaar numbers, several instances were reported where PAN holders faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for linking the two documents.

The Income Tax Department in a tweet said: “In this regard, it is to be informed that status of challan payment may be checked in ‘e-pay tax’ tab of portal after login”.

If a payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar, it said.

It also added that there is no need of downloading of the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

“Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder,” it tweeted.

In cases where fee payment and consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till June 30, such cases will be duly considered by the department, it said further.

With Friday being the last day of the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card, it had to be done after payment of Rs 1,000 as fine.

2023063032066